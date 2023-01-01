Santorini Mixed Grill - 13 Horseshoelake Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
13 Horseshoelake Road, Kauneonga Lake NY 12749
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
No Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurant
Catskill Provisions Distillery - 16 Upper Main Street
No Reviews
16 Upper Main Street Callicoon, NY 12723
View restaurant