Santorini's Greek Grill - West Bountiful
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
135 North 500 West, West Bountiful UT 84010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
No Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurant
Arella Pizzeria - 535 W 400 N Ste D
No Reviews
535 W 400 N Ste D West Bountiful, UT 84087
View restaurant