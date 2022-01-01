Go
Banner picView gallery

Santorini's Greek Grill - West Bountiful

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

135 North 500 West

West Bountiful, UT 84010

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

135 North 500 West, West Bountiful UT 84010

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
orange starNo Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Arella Pizzeria - 535 W 400 N Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 400 N Ste D West Bountiful, UT 84087
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
212 s 500 w Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Split Leaf Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
37 N Main St Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Robintino’s
orange starNo Reviews
1385 S 500th W Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
orange starNo Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Bountiful

Costa Vida - Bountiful - Bountiful
orange star4.5 • 3,120
501 W 2600 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near West Bountiful

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Santorini's Greek Grill - West Bountiful

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston