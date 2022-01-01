Go
Santoro's Sicilian Trattoria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES

211 bridge Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (91 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

211 bridge Street

Dedham MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

