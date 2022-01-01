Go
Santo is a Boulder, CO restaurant by award-winning Chef/Owner Hosea Rosenberg. Santo is inspired by Rosenberg’s childhood home of Taos, New Mexico. An eatery and bar, serving his spin on seasonal, modern Northern New Mexican fare, Santo brings to life the vibrant food culture of the region. A vast outdoor patio lines the exterior of the south facing windows, giving diners unobstructed views of the majestic Boulder Flatirons. The menu combines classic New Mexican cuisine, techniques, and ingredients, like red and green chiles and blue corn; with a local Colorado approach to sourcing all-natural, non-GMO meats and produce.

1265 Alpine Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)

Sweet Potato Enchiladas$14.00
Roast sweet potatoes, hatch green chile, house cheese blend (cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
Guacamole$9.00
Santo house guacamole, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice, served
NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS
House Margarita 2 Pack$15.00
100% blue weber agave, grove street alchemy orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice (2 servings)
House Salad$11.00
Local greens, radish, cotija cheese, red chile sunflower seeds, charred tomato vinaigrette dressing
Birria Beef Tacos$15.00
Braised beef, escabeche de jalapeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, white corn tortillas (2 per order)
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Chicken adovada, house cheese blend( cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
Chorizo Burrito$8.00
Housemade chorizo, egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla.
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
Green Chile Cheeseburger$16.00
LTO, house cheese blend, chopped chiles, smoked paprika aioli, ketchup, house kennebec fries
OG Burrito$7.00
Egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Aguachile sauce, cabbage and radish slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, cilantro. 2 tacos served on local white corn tortillas.
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1265 Alpine Ave

Boulder CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
