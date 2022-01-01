Santo
Santo is a Boulder, CO restaurant by award-winning Chef/Owner Hosea Rosenberg. Santo is inspired by Rosenberg’s childhood home of Taos, New Mexico. An eatery and bar, serving his spin on seasonal, modern Northern New Mexican fare, Santo brings to life the vibrant food culture of the region. A vast outdoor patio lines the exterior of the south facing windows, giving diners unobstructed views of the majestic Boulder Flatirons. The menu combines classic New Mexican cuisine, techniques, and ingredients, like red and green chiles and blue corn; with a local Colorado approach to sourcing all-natural, non-GMO meats and produce.
FRENCH FRIES
1265 Alpine Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1265 Alpine Ave
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
