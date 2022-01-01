Go
Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito$9.00
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pico & Cheese
3 BEEF Rolled Tacos (Standard)$4.70
Shredded Beef, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, & Cotija.
5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
8 Oz Side Of Guac$3.00
2 Carnitas Street Tacos$5.50
Braised Pork, fresh cilantro & Onions with Avocado Crema.
2 Pollo Asado Tacos$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
San Miguel Burrito$9.25
Steak, Chicken, Chipotle Sauce, Potatoes, Cheese Blend & Guacamole.
2 Battered Fish Tacos$6.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.75
Refried Beans & Mixed Cheese
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
Location

Chula Vista CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
