Go
Consumer pic

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

722 S State St

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Shrimp Crunchy$10.00
Tempura shrimp, crab salad mix, and avocado rolled inside. Topped with our house mad crunchies, served with our house made unagi sauce.
Miso$5.00
House made miso soup with tofu, fresh sliced mushrooms, green onions, and seaweed.
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Hand made Sapa recipe pork, veggie, and house blend spice filled dumplings. Served with our house garlic ponzu sauce.
Sunset$11.00
Crab salad mix, cucumber, and avocado rolled inside. Topped with freshly sliced salmon and thin slices of lemon. Served with sriracha on the side.
Drunken Noodles$15.00
Wide rice noodles wok cooked with chilies, tomatoes, onions, our house made sauce, topped with fresh cilantro. Your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp.
Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with kosher salt
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

722 S State St, Salt Lake City UT 84111

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

No reviews yet

Gourmandise home delivery, Items in this page are available for home delivery, we will gather al the products that you select and deliver them to your door step between 11-5pm

Purgatory Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston