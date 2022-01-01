Go
Sap House Meadery

Sap House Meadery is New England's premier craft meadery. We produce a range of styles of mead (honey wine) with ingredients sourced from many local farms. Come visit us at our Tasting Room & Pub in Center Ossipee, NH for flights, mead cocktails, beer, wine and great food.

6 FOLSOM RD • $$

Avg 4.8 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Sap House Burger$12.00
1/2 lb seasoned patty on brioche bun with chips.
Your choice of fixings.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
House Tacos$4.50
soft tortilla, with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream with a choice of ginger chicken, dry-rubbed pork or curried chickpea.
Slow-Simmered Curry$15.00
authentic curry spices, coconut cream, vegetables, rice and your choice of ginger chicken or broccolini.
Location

6 FOLSOM RD

CENTER OSSIPEE NH

Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
