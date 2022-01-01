Go
Sapori di Sicilia

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

211 Main St • $$

Avg 5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Aglio e Olio$11.00
Pasta with shrimp in an olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley
Raspberry/Vanilla$2.00
Sugo$10.00
Tomato sauce with slow braised beef.
Carbonara$10.00
A creamy egg based sauce with pieces of crispy pancetta and black pepper.
Filoncini$0.90
Small denser bread in the shape of a breadstick.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Cannoli$4.00
Bocconcino$0.90
A small rounded bread with a soft puffy inside and a thin crust, typically has other flavors and herbs baked into the bread.
Pesto Pistacchio$10.00
Light and floral sauce with pistachios olive oil and parmesan.
Capicola$9.00
Mayo, raw onion, roasted red pepper, arugula and capicola ham (spicy, smoked Italian ham).
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 Main St

Winona MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
