Sapphire Tysons
Come on in and enjoy!
8201 Greensboro Dr #109
Location
8201 Greensboro Dr #109
Mclean VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
The Popcorn Bag DC - Tysons corner
Gourmet Popcorn Bar, we are more than just PoPcorn!
Roll Play Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.