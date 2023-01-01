Sapporo Fairvue - 1650 Nashville Pike #700
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
1650 Nashville Pike #700, Gallatin TN 37066
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Alberto's Restaurant, cafe and bakery.
No Reviews
210 Douglas Bend Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Someone’s In the Kitchen - 1571 Pilot View Drive
No Reviews
1571 Pilot View Drive Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
The Chocolate Covered Strawberry - 2375 Nashville Pike (NEW)
No Reviews
2375 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gallatin
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant