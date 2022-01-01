Go
SARA'S BIG APPLE

We are a friendly atmosphere with an artsy vibe. We support local artist and display their work in the dining room. We have a HUGE menu consisting of hand tossed pizza, pastas, garlic knots, strombolis, wings, burgers, quesadillas and more! You can enjoy our full menu all day rather its dining inside,dining on our patio, curbside pick up or delivery. We hope you stop by soon and we look forward to meeting you!

1150 Broad Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large (16") Cheese Pizza$14.49
16" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium(14") Cheese Pizza$12.49
14" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Extra Large (18") Cheese Pizza$16.49
18" Hand tossed pizza dough with red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Steak and Cheese
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Steak chopped with sauteed onions, white american cheese. Topped with lettuce. tomato, banana pepper, mayo, oil & vinager
Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
Meatlover Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon
Pepperoni Wheels$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
House Salad$4.99
A bed of iceburg lettuce topped with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, onions, banana pappers and tomatoes
Traditional Wings$15.99
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Steak or Chicken Philly
Choice of 8" or 10" toasted sub. Choice of steak or chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted white american cheese
Location

1150 Broad Creek Road

New Bern NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

