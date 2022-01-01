Go
Toast

Sarabeth's

You’ll find contemporary American food, a warm atmosphere and the friendly service Sarabeth’s is known for at our Central Park South location. A neighborhood staple and easy destination for visitors.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

40 Central Park S • $$$

Avg 4 (9595 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 Central Park S

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Fasano Fifth Avenue Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vaucluse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston