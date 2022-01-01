Sarabeth's
You’ll find contemporary American food, a warm atmosphere and the friendly service Sarabeth’s is known for at our Central Park South location. A neighborhood staple and easy destination for visitors.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
40 Central Park S • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Central Park S
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
