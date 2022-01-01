Go
Toast

Sarabeth's

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

423 Amsterdam Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (251 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

423 Amsterdam Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Leyla

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Owl's Tail

No reviews yet

A husband and wife run cocktail parlor and social eatery on the Upper West Side, NYC!

Barachou

No reviews yet

Enjoy our delicious treats!

Nice Matin

No reviews yet

Serving an impressive array of Riviera-inspired specialties and other classic favorites, Nice Matin received “2 Stars” from The New York Times and Crain’s New York, and “2 1/2 Stars” from The Daily News and New York Post. We are pleased to offer our superb cuisine for delivery & pick up to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home or office.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston