Saraghina Bakery
We only have a limited amount of items on this ordering platform. If something shows out of stock below, we may still have it in store.
433 Halsey St
Popular Items
Location
433 Halsey St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Oddly Enough
Queer bar for all.
Zig Zag
Come in and enjoy!
Nagle's Bagels
Bed Stuy's bagel choice since 2015
Saraghina Pizzeria
Open for Delivery and Pick up.
Enjoy your favorite Saraghina Pasta or Pizza at home.