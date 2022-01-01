Sarah's Cafe and Bakery
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
21 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville OH 45648
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
No Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurant