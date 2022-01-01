Go
Sarah's on Main

Sarah's on Main is a unique Bakery & Cafe located in the downtown Wheeling, West Virginia. We offer croissants, breakfast sandwiches, almost famous Salty Bread, quiche, cookies, coffee & espresso drinks too. We change our lunch menu daily and you can see what we're cooking up for each day on our facebook and instagram feeds.

Popular Items

Fresh Asparagus, Green Bean & Pea Salad with Lemon Ricotta, Garlic Breadcrumbs & Feta$12.50
Thursday Dinner Special, April 21st - serves 1 - Braised Brisket & Roasted Red Potatoes$30.00
We did an Braised Beef Brisket this week for a catering and loved it so much we thought we'd offer it as Thursday Dinner menu item! We'll serve it with a tangy sauce, roasted red potatoes and fresh green beans.
HOUSE SALAD$8.50
Spring Mix, Craisins, shaved Parmesan & Sunflower Seeds in a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Thursday Dinner Special, April 21st - serves 4 - Braised Brisket & Roasted Red Potatoes$85.00
We did an Braised Beef Brisket this week for a catering and loved it so much we thought we'd offer it as Thursday Dinner menu item! We'll serve it with a tangy sauce, roasted red potatoes and fresh green beans.
Spring Vegetable Minestrone with Pesto$3.50
Morning Bun$4.00
Cinnamon & sugar coated croissant roll topped with vanilla cream cheese icing.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Our Signature Sandwich & best seller. Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar and Bacon on Salty Bread
Yogurt Parfait$3.75
Hot Latte$4.00
S’mores Cruffin$5.00
Location

2122 Main St.

Wheeling WV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
