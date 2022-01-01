Saraland restaurants you'll love

Must-try Saraland restaurants

Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

65 Shell St., Saraland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
WANGS - 15$16.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
P.S. Taco Company - Saraland image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland

47 Shell St, Saraland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
P.S. Taco Fries$13.00
3 Tacos$15.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - Saraland
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Dinner$10.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Quesadillas

Tacos

