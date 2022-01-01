Saraland restaurants you'll love
Mugshots Grill & Bar
65 Shell St., Saraland
|Popular items
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|WANGS - 15
|$16.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
|PATO BURGER
|$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
P.S. Taco Company - Saraland
47 Shell St, Saraland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.00
|P.S. Taco Fries
|$13.00
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND
|Popular items
|Enchilada Dinner
|$10.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.