Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saraland

Go
Saraland restaurants
Toast

Saraland restaurants that serve burritos

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland

47 Shell St, Saraland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macho Burrito$13.00
Macho Burrito$15.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - Saraland
Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Burrito$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Burrito Loco$11.50
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad. Topped with red and cheese sauce.
Beef Burrito$5.50
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Saraland

Steak Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Taco Salad

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Saraland to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (526 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston