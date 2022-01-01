Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Saraland

Saraland restaurants
Saraland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland

47 Shell St, Saraland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - Saraland
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Nachos$13.95
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$10.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Map

