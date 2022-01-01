Nachos in Saraland
Saraland restaurants that serve nachos
Mugshots Grill & Bar
65 Shell St., Saraland
|SEANS NACHOS
|$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
P.S. Taco Company - Saraland
47 Shell St, Saraland
|Nachos
|$13.00
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$13.95
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Beef Nachos
|$10.25
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Steak Nachos
|$12.50
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.