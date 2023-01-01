Sliders in Saraland
Saraland restaurants that serve sliders
More about Mo' Bay Beignet Co./ Bay Town Burger Co. Saraland
Mo' Bay Beignet Co./ Bay Town Burger Co. Saraland
711 Shelton Beach Road, Saraland
|Sliders
|$7.49
Three burger sliders. Sliders can not be customized individually.
|Kids Slider Meal
|$6.99
One Slider with Fries and a Drink or Milk.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - Saraland, AL
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Saraland, AL
65 Shell St., Saraland
|SWEET HEAT SLIDERS
|$10.99
Chopped grilled chicken breast drizzled with pure Hot Honey topped with onions, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese served on toasted rustic slider buns. Three sliders in an order.