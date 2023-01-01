Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Saraland

Go
Saraland restaurants
Toast

Saraland restaurants that serve sliders

Banner pic

 

Mo' Bay Beignet Co./ Bay Town Burger Co. Saraland

711 Shelton Beach Road, Saraland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$7.49
Three burger sliders. Sliders can not be customized individually.
Kids Slider Meal$6.99
One Slider with Fries and a Drink or Milk.
More about Mo' Bay Beignet Co./ Bay Town Burger Co. Saraland
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Saraland, AL

65 Shell St., Saraland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET HEAT SLIDERS$10.99
Chopped grilled chicken breast drizzled with pure Hot Honey topped with onions, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese served on toasted rustic slider buns. Three sliders in an order.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - Saraland, AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Saraland

Taco Salad

Nachos

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Saraland to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Foley

No reviews yet

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (906 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (701 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (720 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston