Steak tacos in Saraland

Saraland restaurants
Saraland restaurants that serve steak tacos

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Saraland - Saraland, AL

47 Shell St, Saraland

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$15.00
Mexican Corn$4.00
Chips & Queso$7.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - Saraland - Saraland, AL
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Azteca's Restaurant - Saraland

310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Rice$13.75
Our signature marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.
Chimichanga Dinner$0.00
Topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Victoria's Bowl$0.00
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
More about Azteca's Restaurant - Saraland

