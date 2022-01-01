Steak tacos in Saraland
Saraland restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about P.S. Taco Company - Saraland - Saraland, AL
P.S. Taco Company - Saraland - Saraland, AL
47 Shell St, Saraland
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
|Mexican Corn
|$4.00
|Chips & Queso
|$7.00
More about Azteca's Restaurant - Saraland
Azteca's Restaurant - Saraland
310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY, SARALAND
|Chicken & Rice
|$13.75
Our signature marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and topped with our famous cheese sauce.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$0.00
Topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
|Victoria's Bowl
|$0.00
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.