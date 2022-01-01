Sara's Market
Sara's Market is a grocery store located in City Terrace/ East Los Angeles carrying a variety of essentials from sodas, water, organic tortillas, natural wines and a range of craft beer that is sold in singles.
3455 City Terrace Dr
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3455 City Terrace Dr
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
