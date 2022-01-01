Sarasota restaurants you'll love
Sarasota's top cuisines
Must-try Sarasota restaurants
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
SMOOTHIES
Crop Juice
2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|ELDERBERRY SHOT
|$6.75
variety of CROP fruits combined with elderberry, cloves, cinnamon, astragalus and ginger
|PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)
|$14.00
vanilla almond milk, peanut butter, cacao, banana, açai, cacao nibs
|CINNA-NANA BREAD
|$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt
Project Coffee
538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Tropical Chia Bowl
|$9.00
|Impossible Egg and Cheese Biscuit
|$11.50
|Matcha Latte
|$5.25
TACOS
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|BatataTaco
|$4.00
Sweet potato, black beans, sliced avocado, garlic paste, salsa verde.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
|Birria Taco
|$4.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Tuna Bowl
|$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
|Camarones Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Calusa Brewing
5701 Derek Avenue, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Zote 4pk
|$16.00
7.5% NEIPA - Hazy, juicy and fresh, Zote IPA showcases the modern, citrusy character of Citra and Mosaic with classic Cascade and Centennial hops. Our flagship beer, Zote (ZOH-tay) takes its name from antique maps of Florida’s West Coast.
|Ignorant Clod (2022) 2pk
|$22.00
14.8% Barrel-aged Barleywine - A full-bodied, English Barleywine of malty richness and power. 9 months bourbon barrel-aging brings a depth of flavor with notes of toasted oak, vanilla and caramelized sugar. A regal contemplative sipper for warm hearts and pointed insults.
|Wet Hopped Velvet Alley 4pk
|$20.00
10% Triple NEIPA with Wet Whole Cone Mosaic hops - This massive, fresh, hazy Triple IPA may be the final word for the awesome Mosaic hop. Huge aroma and flavor in a prism of citrus, tropical fruits and pine combine with an elegant, surprising drinkability. So, sit and stay awhile... Exclusively brewed with Frozen Fresh Hops from Yakima Chief Hops.
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|General's Chicken
|$10.00
Crispy chicken thigh meat with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce.
|Chicken Dumplings (12)
|$9.25
Chicken dumplings. Steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.
|Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with duck sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
5844 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1949 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|3 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Gorgonzola Salad For 2
|$11.00
|Garlic Knot
|$0.50
|Cannoli
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|LASAGNE BOLOGNESE
|$20.00
Fresh pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano with Bolognese sauce.
|ZUPPA DI VONGOLE
|$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
|PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE
|$20.00
Eggplant baked with mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta, fresh herbs and spices.
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Italian Chop Salad
|$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
|12" Americano
|$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
|12" Margherita
|$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash Skillet
|$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs
|$12.50
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA
|Popular items
|'PIZZA MIA'
|$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette
Fire Fresh Grill - Sarasota
1359 Main St 2nd floor FL, Sarasota
|Popular items
|CAESAR
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce with freshly grated Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing.
|RIBS-RIBS-RIBS 1/4 Slab
|$11.00
So good…had to say it 3 times! Meaty baby backs with Memphis-style sauce.
|LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS (Includes a side)
|$18.00
Two Mediterrenean-Style marinated New Zealand frenched Lamb Chops. Includes a side.
Element
1413 Main St., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
chantilly cream
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
|8 Oz Filet
|$47.00
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Wicked Taco Plate
|$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Patricks 1481
1481 Main St, Sarasota
|Popular items
|BRONX BOMBER BURGER
|$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
|BEYOND BURGER
|$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
|TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS
|$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
SEAFOOD
Reef Cakes
1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
|*Reef Cake Slider Trio
|$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
|*West Palm Beach
|$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$9.00
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Signature Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, bleu cheese, cashews, grape tomato, red onion
|Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Cheesesteaks
1439 Main St., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Krabby Q's
|$5.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Latin Quarters
935 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
190 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
Sarasota Vegan Deli
5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7, sarasota
|Popular items
|Chikken Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Wrap up one of our Chikken Salads - Bluffalo, Curry, Bacun Wranch, or Broccoli Parm - with Lettuce and Tomato
|Big Whack Classic
|$12.95
1/4lb Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, and Whack Sauce
|Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Build your own breakfast sandwich with toasted Bacun, Just Egg, Provolone, and your choice of meat, veggies, sauces and bread
