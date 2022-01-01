Sarasota restaurants you'll love

Sarasota restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sarasota

Sarasota's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Sushi
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Sarasota restaurants

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
Crop Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Crop Juice

2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ELDERBERRY SHOT$6.75
variety of CROP fruits combined with elderberry, cloves, cinnamon, astragalus and ginger
PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)$14.00
vanilla almond milk, peanut butter, cacao, banana, açai, cacao nibs
CINNA-NANA BREAD$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt
Project Coffee image

 

Project Coffee

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tropical Chia Bowl$9.00
Impossible Egg and Cheese Biscuit$11.50
Matcha Latte$5.25
Island House Taqueria image

TACOS

Island House Taqueria

2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BatataTaco$4.00
Sweet potato, black beans, sliced avocado, garlic paste, salsa verde.
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
Birria Taco$4.00
Island House Tap & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Bowl$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Bowl$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Calusa Brewing image

 

Calusa Brewing

5701 Derek Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zote 4pk$16.00
7.5% NEIPA - Hazy, juicy and fresh, Zote IPA showcases the modern, citrusy character of Citra and Mosaic with classic Cascade and Centennial hops. Our flagship beer, Zote (ZOH-tay) takes its name from antique maps of Florida’s West Coast.
Ignorant Clod (2022) 2pk$22.00
14.8% Barrel-aged Barleywine - A full-bodied, English Barleywine of malty richness and power. 9 months bourbon barrel-aging brings a depth of flavor with notes of toasted oak, vanilla and caramelized sugar. A regal contemplative sipper for warm hearts and pointed insults.
Wet Hopped Velvet Alley 4pk$20.00
10% Triple NEIPA with Wet Whole Cone Mosaic hops - This massive, fresh, hazy Triple IPA may be the final word for the awesome Mosaic hop. Huge aroma and flavor in a prism of citrus, tropical fruits and pine combine with an elegant, surprising drinkability. So, sit and stay awhile... Exclusively brewed with Frozen Fresh Hops from Yakima Chief Hops.
Rice Box Express image

 

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
General's Chicken$10.00
Crispy chicken thigh meat with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce.
Chicken Dumplings (12)$9.25
Chicken dumplings. Steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Island Fin Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

5844 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1949 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante

8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gorgonzola Salad For 2$11.00
Garlic Knot$0.50
Cannoli$4.00
Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LASAGNE BOLOGNESE$20.00
Fresh pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano with Bolognese sauce.
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE$20.00
Eggplant baked with mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta, fresh herbs and spices.
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
12" Americano$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
12" Margherita$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich$12.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs$12.50
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
3 Pepper Burrito image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant image

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
'PIZZA MIA'$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
CHEESE PIZZA$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette
BG pic

 

Fire Fresh Grill - Sarasota

1359 Main St 2nd floor FL, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAESAR$8.00
Romaine lettuce with freshly grated Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing.
RIBS-RIBS-RIBS 1/4 Slab$11.00
So good…had to say it 3 times! Meaty baby backs with Memphis-style sauce.
LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS (Includes a side)$18.00
Two Mediterrenean-Style marinated New Zealand frenched Lamb Chops. Includes a side.
Element image

 

Element

1413 Main St., Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie$10.00
chantilly cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
8 Oz Filet$47.00
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Favorito Burrito$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Taco Plate$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Power Bowl$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
Patricks 1481 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patricks 1481

1481 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.3 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRONX BOMBER BURGER$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
BEYOND BURGER$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
Reef Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Reef Cakes

1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
*Reef Cake Slider Trio$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
*West Palm Beach$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$9.00
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Signature Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, bleu cheese, cashews, grape tomato, red onion
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
South Philly Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Cheesesteaks

1439 Main St., Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Krabby Q's$5.95
Krabby Q's$5.95
Pizza N Brew - Sarasota image

 

Pizza N Brew - Sarasota

1507 Main Street, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Lily Cafe image

 

The Lily Cafe

4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Latin Quarters image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Latin Quarters

935 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.2 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf image

 

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf

3815 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Owen's Fish Camp image

 

Owen's Fish Camp

516 BURNS LANE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

190 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Avg 3.9 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sarasota Vegan Deli

5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7, sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chikken Salad Wrap$11.50
Wrap up one of our Chikken Salads - Bluffalo, Curry, Bacun Wranch, or Broccoli Parm - with Lettuce and Tomato
Big Whack Classic$12.95
1/4lb Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, and Whack Sauce
Bagel Sandwich$8.95
Build your own breakfast sandwich with toasted Bacun, Just Egg, Provolone, and your choice of meat, veggies, sauces and bread
Restaurant banner

 

Tsunami Sarasota

100 Central Ave #1022, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sarasota

Quesadillas

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Waffles

Tagliatelle

Sliders

Carne Asada

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
