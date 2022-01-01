Sarasota American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Sarasota

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Patricks 1481 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patricks 1481

1481 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.3 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRONX BOMBER BURGER$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
BEYOND BURGER$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
More about Patricks 1481
Reef Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Reef Cakes

1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
*West Palm Beach$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
*Reef Cake Slider Trio$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
More about Reef Cakes
The Lily Cafe image

 

The Lily Cafe

4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Lily Cafe
Mandeville Beer Garden image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mandeville Beer Garden

428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hangover Burger$15.00
Black Bean Vegetarian Burger$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.20
More about Mandeville Beer Garden

