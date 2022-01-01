Sarasota American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Sarasota
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Patricks 1481
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Patricks 1481
1481 Main St, Sarasota
|Popular items
|BRONX BOMBER BURGER
|$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
|BEYOND BURGER
|$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
|TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS
|$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
More about Reef Cakes
SEAFOOD
Reef Cakes
1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
|*West Palm Beach
|$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
|*Reef Cake Slider Trio
|$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
More about Mandeville Beer Garden
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mandeville Beer Garden
428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Hangover Burger
|$15.00
|Black Bean Vegetarian Burger
|$12.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.20