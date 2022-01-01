Sarasota bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota
|PEPPERONI
|$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Tuna Bowl
|$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
|Camarones Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Calusa Brewing
5701 Derek Avenue, Sarasota
|Zero Zero 4pk
|$18.00
8% Double NEIPA w/ Mosaic - This bright, fresh, hazy Double IPA is a true showcase for the awesome Mosaic hop. Huge aroma and flavor in a prism of citrus, tropical fruits and pine combine with amazing drinkability.
|Mind Burst 4pk
|$20.00
10.5% Triple NEIPA w/ Sabro, Citra, & Denali - Huge hops collide in a massive rush of citrus, coconut, & pineapple. A cerebral wave of lupulin-fueled mayhem.
|Quasimythical 4pk
|$18.00
8.5% Double NEIPA w/ Cosmic Punch ale yeast and Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin hops
Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Sideward Brewing (Orlando, FL).
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|ZUPPA DI VONGOLE
|$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
|POLLO PARMIGIANA
|$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
|LINGUINE PESCATORA
|$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA
|'PIZZA MIA'
|$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette
Element
1413 Main St., Sarasota
|Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
chantilly cream
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
|8 Oz Filet
|$47.00
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Wicked Taco Plate
|$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Patricks 1481
1481 Main St, Sarasota
|BRONX BOMBER BURGER
|$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
|BEYOND BURGER
|$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
|TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS
|$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
Served on baguette with napa cabbage, tomato, chipotle remoulade. Choice of side.
|SM Fish n' Chips
|$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
|Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this