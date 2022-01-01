Sarasota bars & lounges you'll love

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Island House Tap & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Bowl$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Bowl$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
More about Island House Tap & Grill
Calusa Brewing image

 

Calusa Brewing

5701 Derek Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zero Zero 4pk$18.00
8% Double NEIPA w/ Mosaic - This bright, fresh, hazy Double IPA is a true showcase for the awesome Mosaic hop. Huge aroma and flavor in a prism of citrus, tropical fruits and pine combine with amazing drinkability.
Mind Burst 4pk$20.00
10.5% Triple NEIPA w/ Sabro, Citra, & Denali - Huge hops collide in a massive rush of citrus, coconut, & pineapple. A cerebral wave of lupulin-fueled mayhem.
Quasimythical 4pk$18.00
8.5% Double NEIPA w/ Cosmic Punch ale yeast and Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin hops
Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Sideward Brewing (Orlando, FL).
More about Calusa Brewing
Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
LINGUINE PESCATORA$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant image

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
'PIZZA MIA'$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
CHEESE PIZZA$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette
More about Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
Element image

 

Element

1413 Main St., Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie$10.00
chantilly cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
8 Oz Filet$47.00
More about Element
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Favorito Burrito$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Taco Plate$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Power Bowl$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
More about Wicked Cantina
Patricks 1481 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patricks 1481

1481 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.3 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRONX BOMBER BURGER$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
BEYOND BURGER$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
More about Patricks 1481
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Served on baguette with napa cabbage, tomato, chipotle remoulade. Choice of side.
SM Fish n' Chips$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Restaurant banner

 

Tsunami Sarasota

100 Central Ave #1022, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tsunami Sarasota
Restaurant banner

 

Veronica Fish and Oyster

1830 SOUTH OSPREY AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Veronica Fish and Oyster

