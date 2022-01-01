Sarasota burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Sarasota
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Tuna Bowl
|$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
|Camarones Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Wicked Taco Plate
|$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
South Philly Cheesesteaks
1439 Main St., Sarasota
|Krabby Q's
|$5.95
Mandeville Beer Garden
428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota
|Hangover Burger
|$15.00
|Black Bean Vegetarian Burger
|$12.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.20