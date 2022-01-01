Sarasota burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Sarasota

Island House Tap & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
Popular items
Tuna Bowl$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Bowl$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Popular items
Favorito Burrito$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Taco Plate$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Power Bowl$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
South Philly Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Cheesesteaks

1439 Main St., Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Popular items
Krabby Q's$5.95
Mandeville Beer Garden image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mandeville Beer Garden

428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Popular items
Hangover Burger$15.00
Black Bean Vegetarian Burger$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.20
