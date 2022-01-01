Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sarasota cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Sarasota

Project Coffee image

 

Project Coffee

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee$3.75
Latte$5.50
Iced Latte$5.75
More about Project Coffee
Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)$45.00
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)
LASAGNE BOLOGNESE$20.00
Fresh pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano with Bolognese sauce.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
The Lily Cafe image

 

The Lily Cafe

4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12. Smashed Avocado Gluten Free Toast$16.00
More about The Lily Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Manna Tea Kava Bar

1192 Whitfield Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Manna Tea Kava Bar

