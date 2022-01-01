Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sarasota sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Sarasota

Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)$45.00
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)
LASAGNE BOLOGNESE$20.00
Fresh pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano with Bolognese sauce.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets
South Philly Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Cheesesteaks

1439 Main St., Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Krabby Q's$5.95
More about South Philly Cheesesteaks
Heroes Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Heroes Grill

600 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Heroes Grill
Restaurant banner

 

SoFresh

1455 Second St, Sarasota

No reviews yet
More about SoFresh

