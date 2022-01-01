Sarasota seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Sarasota

Island House Tap & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Bowl$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Bowl$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
More about Island House Tap & Grill
Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
LINGUINE PESCATORA$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Element image

 

Element

1413 Main St., Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie$10.00
chantilly cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
8 Oz Filet$47.00
More about Element
Reef Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Reef Cakes

1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
*West Palm Beach$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
*Reef Cake Slider Trio$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
More about Reef Cakes
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Served on baguette with napa cabbage, tomato, chipotle remoulade. Choice of side.
SM Fish n' Chips$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Owen's Fish Camp image

 

Owen's Fish Camp

516 BURNS LANE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Owen's Fish Camp
Restaurant banner

 

Veronica Fish and Oyster

1830 SOUTH OSPREY AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Veronica Fish and Oyster

