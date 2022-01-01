Sarasota seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Sarasota
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Tuna Bowl
|$19.00
Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo
|Camarones Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|ZUPPA DI VONGOLE
|$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
|POLLO PARMIGIANA
|$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
|LINGUINE PESCATORA
|$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
Element
1413 Main St., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
chantilly cream
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$11.00
biscotti crumble - wicked cherries
|8 Oz Filet
|$47.00
SEAFOOD
Reef Cakes
1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
|*West Palm Beach
|$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
|*Reef Cake Slider Trio
|$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
Served on baguette with napa cabbage, tomato, chipotle remoulade. Choice of side.
|SM Fish n' Chips
|$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
|Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this