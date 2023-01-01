Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arugula salad in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Arugula Salad
Sarasota restaurants that serve arugula salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
Avg 4.7
(4250 reviews)
ARUGULA SALAD & CHERRY TOMATO
$4.00
More about Cafe Gabbiano
The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad
$5.75
More about The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota
Fajitas
Sweet Potato Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Risotto
Cookies
Garden Salad
Shrimp Scampi
More near Sarasota to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(182 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(9 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(804 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston