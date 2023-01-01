Asian salad in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve asian salad
Crop Juice - Stickney Point
2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds
Crop Juice - Waterside Place
1580 Lakefront Drive, Suite 100, Sarasota
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds