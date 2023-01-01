Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets Restaurant

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado BLT Salad$0.00
Crispy fresh Romaine, chopped Smokehouse Bacon, diced Tomatoes, and Scallions, tossed with Ranch and topped with sliced Avocado.
More about Skillets Restaurant
Item pic

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE ROASTED BEET & AVOCADO SALAD$17.95
goat cheese fondue + orange + shallot vinaigrette + local lettuces + caramelized walnuts
SMALL ROASTED BEET & AVOCADO SALAD$13.95
goat cheese fondue + orange + shallot vinaigrette + local lettuces + caramelized walnuts
More about Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

Map

