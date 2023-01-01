Avocado salad in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve avocado salad

Skillets Restaurant
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Avocado BLT Salad
|$0.00
Crispy fresh Romaine, chopped Smokehouse Bacon, diced Tomatoes, and Scallions, tossed with Ranch and topped with sliced Avocado.
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA
|LARGE ROASTED BEET & AVOCADO SALAD
|$17.95
goat cheese fondue + orange + shallot vinaigrette + local lettuces + caramelized walnuts
|SMALL ROASTED BEET & AVOCADO SALAD
|$13.95
goat cheese fondue + orange + shallot vinaigrette + local lettuces + caramelized walnuts