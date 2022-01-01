Avocado toast in
Sarasota restaurants that serve avocado toast
Project Coffee
538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
Avg 4.1
(33 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$10.00
More about Project Coffee
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
Avg 4.5
(104 reviews)
Smashed Avocado Toast
$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets
