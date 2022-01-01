Avocado toast in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve avocado toast

Project Coffee image

 

Project Coffee

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
More about Project Coffee
Smashed Avocado Toast image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets

