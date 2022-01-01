Bread pudding in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Reef Cakes - South Side Village
SEAFOOD
Reef Cakes - South Side Village
1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota
|*Bread Pudding
|$8.00
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Our signature bread pudding made with cherry, cheese, and apple danishes, finished with caramel, creme anglaise, chantilly cream & fresh berries.