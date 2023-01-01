Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve brisket

Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine

2720 Stickney Point Road Unit 6, Sarasota

P7. Sliced Beef & Well Done Brisket$14.00
P10. Well Done Brisket$15.00
More about Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

COWBOY BRISKET BOWL$13.45
Brisket Taco Plate$15.45
Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side. (spicy item)
Cowboy Brisket Taco Plate$14.95
Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

