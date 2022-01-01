Burritos in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve burritos
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.