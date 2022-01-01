Burritos in Sarasota

Project Coffee image

 

Project Coffee

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$11.50
More about Project Coffee
Whole Hog Burrito image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
EL HEFE BURRITO$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Favorito Burrito image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Favorito Burrito$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
More about Wicked Cantina

