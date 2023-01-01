Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

The Public House Tap and Grill

6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Chicken or Ground Beef$16.99
Choose Chicken or Beef Filling for your 3 enchiladas with white rice and black beans.
More about The Public House Tap and Grill
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Plate$13.95
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Chicken Enchilada$5.70
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

