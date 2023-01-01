Chicken enchiladas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
The Public House Tap and Grill
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
|Enchilada Chicken or Ground Beef
|$16.99
Choose Chicken or Beef Filling for your 3 enchiladas with white rice and black beans.
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Chicken Enchilada
|$5.70