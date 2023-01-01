Chicken pitas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Florence and the Spice Boys
Florence and the Spice Boys
4990 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$9.00
FYI menu update, there is 1 chicken pita per order
thigh, pickled slaw, mild banana peppers, egg, tahini, cilantro salsa, pickled mango sauce
More about The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
|$14.00
marinated grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch
|Homemade Chicken Salad Pita
|$13.00
homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato, El Greco® greek dressing