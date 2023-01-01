Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Sarasota restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
4292 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.99
Topped with lettuce
More about Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
Peach's 4 University
6386 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.99
Topped with lettuce
More about Peach's 4 University
Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota
Croissants
Pumpkin Pies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Bread Pudding
Risotto
Fried Pickles
Cobb Salad
Prosciutto
More near Sarasota to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(175 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(8 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(321 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(22 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(138 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(757 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston