Chicken sandwiches in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings image

 

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings

4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$13.99
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Wicked Cantina
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, yellow mustard.
Kids Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
served as sandwich on baguette with side of French fries
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Mandeville Beer Garden image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mandeville Beer Garden

428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Mandeville Beer Garden

