Chimichangas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve chimichangas
TACOS
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
|Pollo Chimichanga
|$11.00
|Al Pastor Chimichanga
|$11.00
|Camarones Shrimp Chimichanga
|$12.00
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga
|$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream (spicy item). Mexican rice and your choice of beans on the side.