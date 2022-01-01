Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve chimichangas

TACOS

Island House Taqueria

2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo Chimichanga$11.00
Al Pastor Chimichanga$11.00
Camarones Shrimp Chimichanga$12.00
More about Island House Taqueria
Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream (spicy item). Mexican rice and your choice of beans on the side.
More about Wicked Cantina

