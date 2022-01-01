Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Chips And Salsa
Sarasota restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
Avg 5
(1 review)
Chips And Salsa
$4.00
More about Island House Taqueria
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$2.95
More about Wicked Cantina
