Chocolate cake in Sarasota
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota
|CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$8.00
warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$13.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.00
Something Sweet
Floribbean Flo’s Key Lime Pie
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this ǀ 10
Carrot Cake
Homestyle carrot cake, sure to hit the spot ǀ 11
Chocolate Flourless Lava Cake
Bursting with a smooth, rich, center. Topped with ice cream. Served with chocolate, caramel, chantilly cream and seasonal berries.