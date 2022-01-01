Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate lava cake in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve chocolate lava cake

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$8.00
warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$8.00
warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$13.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
Something Sweet
Floribbean Flo’s Key Lime Pie
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this ǀ 10
Carrot Cake
Homestyle carrot cake, sure to hit the spot ǀ 11
Chocolate Flourless Lava Cake
Bursting with a smooth, rich, center. Topped with ice cream. Served with chocolate, caramel, chantilly cream and seasonal berries.
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

