Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Country fried steaks in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Country Fried Steaks
Sarasota restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
4292 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Side Country Fried Steak
$6.99
More about Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
EggTown - Sarasota
5495 Fruitville road, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Country Fried Steak
$15.95
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
More about EggTown - Sarasota
Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota
Crispy Chicken
Al Pastor Tacos
Quesadillas
Sliders
Chili Dogs
Chile Relleno
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Nuggets
More near Sarasota to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(10 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(51 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Naples
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston