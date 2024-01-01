Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Connors Steak and Seafood - Sarasota

3501 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Blue Lump Crab Cake$16.00
4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli
Blue Lump Crab Cakes$32.00
Two 4 oz cakes, aioli
More about Connors Steak and Seafood - Sarasota
Item pic

 

Michaels On East

1212 South East Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bluefin Crab Cakes$49.00
Pan-Roasted served with Truffled Potatoes, Garlic-Scented Haricot Verts & Dill Remoulade
More about Michaels On East
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Melt$12.00
Crab and shrimp cake on marble rye with chipotle remoulade, napa cabbage, tomato, provolone.
Lump Crab Cake$18.50
Traditional lump crab cake served with citrus lemon aioli
Caribbean Crab & Shrimp Cakes$13.00
2 crab & shrimp cakes served with spiced chipotle remoulade
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

