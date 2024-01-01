Crab cakes in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve crab cakes
Connors Steak and Seafood - Sarasota
3501 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Lunch Blue Lump Crab Cake
|$16.00
4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli
|Blue Lump Crab Cakes
|$32.00
Two 4 oz cakes, aioli
Michaels On East
1212 South East Avenue, Sarasota
|Bluefin Crab Cakes
|$49.00
Pan-Roasted served with Truffled Potatoes, Garlic-Scented Haricot Verts & Dill Remoulade
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Crab Cake Melt
|$12.00
Crab and shrimp cake on marble rye with chipotle remoulade, napa cabbage, tomato, provolone.
|Lump Crab Cake
|$18.50
Traditional lump crab cake served with citrus lemon aioli
|Caribbean Crab & Shrimp Cakes
|$13.00
2 crab & shrimp cakes served with spiced chipotle remoulade