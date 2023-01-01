Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants that serve crepes

Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL

6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Crepes$9.89
House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip
More about Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
Crepe Platter image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets Restaurant

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Crepe Platter$13.25
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
3 Crepes$9.95
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
More about Skillets Restaurant

