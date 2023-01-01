Crepes in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve crepes
More about Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota
|Cinnamon Crepes
|$9.89
House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip
More about Skillets Restaurant
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets Restaurant
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Crepe Platter
|$13.25
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
|3 Crepes
|$9.95
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.