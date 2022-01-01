Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Antojitos Cuban Cuisine

3232 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich(Authentic)$13.00
Ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and pickles. Served in a pressed authentic homemade cuban bread with fries.
Antojitos Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Ham, mojo pork, roasted pork, cantimpalo sausage, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and pickles. Served in a pressed authentic homemade cuban bread with fries.
More about Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, yellow mustard.
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

