Cuban sandwiches in Sarasota

Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
3232 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Cuban Sandwich(Authentic)
|$13.00
Ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and pickles. Served in a pressed authentic homemade cuban bread with fries.
|Antojitos Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Ham, mojo pork, roasted pork, cantimpalo sausage, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and pickles. Served in a pressed authentic homemade cuban bread with fries.