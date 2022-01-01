Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Edamame
Sarasota restaurants that serve edamame
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
Avg 4
(30 reviews)
Edamame
$7.00
Soy Bean Pods with sea salt. (16oz)
More about Rice Box Express
FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
5446 Fruitville Rd., Sarasotaa
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.99
Sweet & spicy soy glaze, togarashi salt.
More about FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
