Edamame in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$7.00
Soy Bean Pods with sea salt. (16oz)
More about Rice Box Express
Item pic

 

FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd

5446 Fruitville Rd., Sarasotaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$7.99
Sweet & spicy soy glaze, togarashi salt.
More about FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd

